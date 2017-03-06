Jaiden Photography

Parker Strunk couldn’t wait to be born, and his parents have the photos to prove it. A Jacksonville, Florida’s couple birth photographer happened to be in the car right behind them on the way to the hospital when she captured the moment dad Noah Strunk “caught” his newborn baby in the front seat of their car.

“It all happened so fast,” Parker’s mom, Lauren Strunk, tells Us Weekly of the night of February 22. After going into labor at home, she texted birth photographer Stephanie Knowles as the couple waited for a babysitter to arrive for their 3-year-old son, Harrison. In a decision they would all later be very thankful for, Knowles decided to meet them at home and follow them to the hospital instead of meeting them there.

But as the couple approached the hospital, Lauren, 35, realized that the baby was about to make his entrance into the world immediately. She told her husband, who had missed the ER entrance and was trying to turn around, to put the car in park. “I said to Noah, you have to catch this baby right now! And he did!!,” Lauren says.

Knowles moved in to capture the moving images while Lauren's mother, who was also following them in her own car, ran to the intercom at the hospital entrance to summon help.



“Parker was born so fast that his dad had to literally catch him after his shoulders emerged,” the photographer, who has never taken photos of a birth before, wrote on Facebook of the moment. “What is so powerful to me is his mother, out of instinct, grabbed [the baby] by the arm after she delivered him. She doesn't even recall doing it.”



Knowles captured the actual birth, then quickly ran around to the other side of the car to take the photo of the baby on his mother’s chest.



“The baby was so CALM laying next to the mother, so content,” Knowles wrote on her Facebook page. “In the wildness of all that happened this was such a quiet moment in the car, so peaceful.

The group ended up waiting about eight minutes for the ER staff to come around with a stretcher for the healthy baby and mom.



The photos went viral after Knowles posted them to her Facebook page.



Lauren tells Us she and Noah, 35, were thrilled when they saw the photos. “We were both in awe of the moment that was captured for us, joy, amazement but mostly LOVE,” she recalls. “And we felt so grateful for Stephanie! She was able to take the birth photos we hired her to get in very unique circumstances.”

Noah Parker van Rhyn Strunk, who the family calls Parker (“an ode to his birthplace,” Noah Strunk told TODAY) is now home and bonding with his older brother.

”Harrison has been amazing, he loves baby Parker already so much,” Lauren tells Us. “We could not be happier.”

