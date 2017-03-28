Debra Messing with her son Roman attend the 32nd Annual WP Theater's Women of Achievement Awards Gala in 2017. Credit: Mike Pont/WireImage

Grace is gushing! Debra Messing brought her son, Roman, as her plus-one to the Women's Project Theater's Annual Gala in NYC on Monday, March 27.

The mother-son duo walked the red carpet together. Messing, 48, who wore a body-hugging Michael Kors Collection navy dress, was honored for committing to advancing women's narratives on stage, film and television.

"Proud mama," she captioned an Instagram photo of the two from the event.

The Will & Grace alum shares Roman, 12, with her ex-husband, Daniel Zelman. The pair ended their 11-year marriage and 20-year relationship in 2011.

"Twenty years. It's a very long time," Messing told Ladies' Home Journal in May 2012. "I think the institute of marriage is a noble thing. I think the idea of a partner for life is incredibly romantic. But now we're living to 100. A hundred years ago people were dying at age 37. Till death do us part was a much different deal."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Messing, who went on to date her Smash costar Will Chase from 2011 to 2014, was "optimistic" about the future, though. "Every thought is dictated by what's best for our son. [Daniel and I] are completely on the same page in that regard. We are dear friends. And I am at peace with the journey we've had," she added to the publication at the time. "I feel like the 20 years we had together has been a huge success. And despite the fact that everything is changing, I think everyone is thriving."

