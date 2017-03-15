Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family! Amalya is going to be a big sister! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner @clearblue A post shared by Anna (@trebunskaya) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Another bundle of joy! Dancing With the Stars’ Anna Trebunskaya took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 15, to reveal that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with boyfriend Nevin Millan.

The ballroom pro, 36, shared a pic of herself and her actor beau, 38, smiling from ear to ear while holding up a positive ClearBlue pregnancy test.

“Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family!” Trebunskaya captioned the pic. “Amalya is going to be a big sister! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner @clearblue”

The Russian-born dancer’s thrilling baby news comes more than three years after she gave birth to her daughter, Amalya, on January 18, 2014.

"We're thrilled to welcome our beautiful, healthy baby into the world," the excited first-time parents told Us Weekly of their newborn daughter at the time. "We couldn't be happier."



Trebunskaya, who last appeared on season 21 of DWTS alongside celeb partner Gary Busey, is sitting out again for the upcoming 24th season of the hit ABC dancing competition series.

Though the feisty redhead may be taking time off to focus on expanding her family, she hasn’t ruled out a return to the dance floor down the road. During a 2013 interview with Us, she said that she was excited to fox-trot her way back to fitness after having Amalya: “I'm looking forward to getting back into shape and dancing afterward and bringing the baby on board into the DWTS family!"

