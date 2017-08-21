Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise star Evan Bass opened up about wife Carly Waddell’s pregnancy cravings in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Friday, August 18.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 34, (who is already father to three children from a previous relationship), said Waddell, 31, craves an unusual mixture of foods.

“She’s been eating a lot of mashed potatoes mixed with corn,” Bass told Us. “I think I’m the only person on the planet who thinks that’s gross. I’ll find tons [of] bowls with mashed potatoes filled with corn in the trash. She’ll take two bites and then throw it [out].”

The pair, who met on the set of BIP and got engaged on the season 3 finale in September 2016, announced via Instagram on Saturday, August 19, that they were expecting a baby girl.

This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! 😂 IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!! 👛👙👗🐷 A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Along with pregnancy cravings, the erectile dysfunction specialist said his expecting wife is also navigating the complications of morning sickness.

“She’s got morning sickness pretty bad,” Bass revealed to Us. “The positive side of it is she really likes taking naps. She was never a napper before, now she’s all about the naps.”

He added that “lots of ice-cream” — specifically “almond milk ice-cream” — has helped her get through difficult moments.

And since announcing their pregnancy on August 6, Bass shared that the first-time mom-to-be is experiencing some nervousness ahead of giving birth.

“I mean she is definitely a bundle of nerves and excited,” Bass explained. “I’m not going to try and be … it’s terrible when guys try to give advice to their wives anyway. I’m trying to be supportive and if she … I’m not a woman so I’m not going to pretend to put myself in … even though I got kids, it is just totally different to actually birth the baby then to be the dad looking on.”

And as the couple prepares for their bundle of joy’s arrival, they have found inspiration in all of the support they have received from fans.

“Everyday I am getting tweeted at 50 times with people saying, ‘I’m losing it. I’m sobbing. I’m crying. This is the sweetest love ever.’” Bass said.

He continued: “Even more so than when we got engaged. The outpouring of love has been incredible. I feel honored and somewhat like I’m not supposed to be here. I was supposed to go home night 1 on the Bachelorette so to have a wedding it’s crazy.”

