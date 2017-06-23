Sport reporter Kristen Hewitt wanted to have a productive summer with her kids. “I was going to do homeschool activities, make Play-Dough from scratch and then go to the beach,” the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based mom exclusively tells Us Weekly. “And then I realized I was tired. Like bone tired, and so were my girls.” So Hewitt, 41, made an executive decision: “I decided it was time to do just nothing.”

Hewitt opened up about her summer plans in a Facebook post that has parents everywhere nodding their heads in agreement. “There were going to be chore charts, reading goals, daily letter writing practice and cursive classes,” she wrote earlier this month. Instead, Hewitt and her daughters Lila, 7, and Emilia, 5, lazed around in pajamas until 11 a.m, baked brownies, started an art project that they never finished and then they went swimming.

“It’s so easy to be pressured by things we see on social. Ways to challenge our kids and enrich their summer. But let’s be real — we’re all tired,” Hewitt wrote. “Tired of chores, tired of schedules and places to be, tired of pressure and tired of unrealistic expectations.” That’s why Hewitt and her children are swearing off classes and curriculums until September.

“We may go to a local pool and check out the swimming programs. And we may join the local YMCA. But whatever we do — it will be low key,” she explained in the post. “It will include family time, too much TV, a few trips, lots of sunshine, some new roller skates, water balloons, plenty of boredom, rest, relaxation and reading.”

She continued: “So if you haven’t figure out what you’re doing this summer, you’re not alone. “And guess what? It’s OK! You kids will be fine and so will you.”

Hewitt’s message has been liked more than 12,000 times. “I think other moms are just as tired as I am of trying to keep up and most are realizing it’s OK to slow down. Parenting isn’t a competitive sport, it’s a gift,” Hewitt tells Us. “It feels like being a kid is a lost art, so I wanted to give our girls back their childhood. And give me the opportunity to just be present and savor this time with them.”