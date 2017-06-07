Courtesy Jaime Pressly/Instagram

Jaime Pressly's family is growing by two! The Mom actress announced on Instagram on Wednesday, June 7, that she's expecting twins with her longtime boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi.

"Big news for our family! Demi's going to be a big brother, times 2!" Pressly, who shares 10-year-old son Dezi with ex-fiancé Eric Calvo, captioned a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

Jerod Harris/WireImage

Pressly, 39, and Hijazi, 38, have been dating since 2011. She was previously married to entertainment lawyer Simran Singh from 2009 to 2011.



After welcoming Dezi back in 2007, the Emmy winner was diagnosed with mastitis, an infection of the breast tissue, and had to undergo a mastectomy. "I had something that happened to me years ago. When I had my son I got mastitis, but I didn't know because I thought it was just regular breastfeeding pain," she said during an August 2014 interview on The Talk.

"[I had] almost [a] full mastectomy," she continued. "I still have some breast tissue left, just from the mastitis because it mutated into something else because it sat dormant for a while. But it was the craziest thing. Thank God it wasn't [cancer]."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!