And baby No. 2 makes four! Jessica Hall is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Kyle Carlson, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. Kendra Wilkinson’s BFF, 33, told Us that she’s always wanted a big family.

“My husband and I both come from huge families,” the mom to daughter Sophie, 21 months, shared while revealing her pregnancy. “We love being parents to Sophie and we looked at each other and said, ‘You know what? We’re not bad at this! Let’s expand our family.’”

Hall, who has been featured on Wilkinson’s reality show Kendra on Top, broke the happy news to her pal while filming the WE tv show.

“I told [Kendra] on camera which was funny because she had no idea!” Hall said. “She cried, it was really sweet, it was so sweet.”

The besties are even closer now with their growing households.

“Having Kendra as my best friend and now my best mom friend — she’s such a real mom and I really appreciate that,” Hall told Us. “You run into these moms that are trying to look picture perfect and they tell you about their child sleeping through the night, and saying, ‘My kid’s potty trained at this age, they’re so smart’ and it’s like, ‘Yeah right! Just tell the truth!’ It’s so hard to come by so you appreciate those real moms who can give it to you straight up.”

Hall and Carlson tied the knot in 2008.



