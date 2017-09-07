Courtesy Katie Holmes/Instagram

Girl time! Katie Holmes shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Suri Cruise, dining out on Wednesday, September 6.

“My sweetie,” the Gift actress, 38, captioned via Instagram. In the pic, Holmes is smiling as she watches her 11-year-old putting on leopard-print sunglasses, which coordinates with her dress.

The Dawson’s Creek alum gave a glimpse into their outing just hours after photos of her and Jamie Foxx holding hands went public. The couple celebrated Labor Day Weekend with a romantic stroll on the beach in Malibu.

In March 2015, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the pair had been secretly dating for two years. Despite the rare PDA outing, Foxx, 49, hasn’t been too forthcoming to others about their romance.

"Jamie is still not open about his relationship to many of his friends," a source exclusively tells Us. "Everyone knows they're together and that he is not seeing other women, but it's still unspoken."

Still, a second source says it’s been obvious that the actor has had “someone special in his life for a very long time."

