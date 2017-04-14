The mom-shamers are at it again! Kelly Clarkson has been accused of "child abuse" by online commenters after she posted a video showing her daughter, River, trying Nutella for the first time.

In the video that the American Idol alum shared on Instagram on Saturday, April 8, the 2-year-old can be seen taking a bite of toast smeared with the chocolate and hazelnut spread.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

"River, do you like Nutella?" Clarkson, 34, asks her toddler.

"Yeah," River replies before she does an adorable little dance, prompting a laugh from her mom.

The video has been viewed more than 3.6 million times, but not all of those who saw it thought it was a sweet moment.

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Dec 3, 2016 at 8:09am PST

"Nutella is hella bad for you," one commenter wrote, while another noted that it is "PACKED with sugars."

Meanwhile, one troll declared, "Giving food like this to a child is child abuse."

That prompted a torrent of comments defending the "Piece by Piece" singer, with several people telling the critics to back off.

"Some people need to get a life," one person replied. "It's freaking Nutella, not rat poison. If you genuinely think giving your child Nutella is child abuse, then you must have a super warped idea of what true abuse really is. God forbid a parent give their child a little sugar! What do you think is in all candy that will be in your kids Easter basket on Sunday??? The caption also says that it's River's first ever Nutella, so it's not like she is letting her daughter eat a whole jar every day. Nothing wrong with letting your child have a treat."

Another commented, "To all the nay sayers, I hope your lives are perfect, before judging anyone else. This baby girl is loved, in a safe and clean environment, and has parents who love her."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!