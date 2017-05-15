Will he get the funny gene? Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. The comedian announced the news in an Instagram post on Mother's Day.

"Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed," Hart, 37, captioned a selfie of the couple.

Hart also shared pics of the model's growing baby bump and an ultrasound. "It's a boy," he wrote. "Miracle in the making."

Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 14, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

The Central Intelligence actor and Parrish, 32, met in 2009 and tied the knot in Santa Barbara in August 2016. Weeks before the wedding, Hart opened up about their relationship exclusively with Us Weekly.

"I honestly can say that I’m lucky enough to have an amazing woman," he said at the time. "I’m looking forward to getting married. We got seven years under our belt, been engaged for two. It’s time."

Hart is also dad of daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart. The exes were married from 2003 to 2011.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!