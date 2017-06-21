Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Hire Surrogate for Third Child: Report

Ready for baby No. 3! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child, TMZ reports.

The reality star, 36, has been open about her struggles with placenta accreta and preeclampsia during her previous two pregnancies, and it could be life-threatening for her to give birth to another child. Placenta accreta prevents the placenta from detaching during delivery, while preeclampsia causes high blood pressure during pregnancy.

The couple found the surrogate through an agency, and agreed to pay her $45,000 total in 10 installments, according to TMZ. The woman will also receive additional compensation if she delivers multiples or loses reproductive organs. The Selfish author and the 40-year-old rapper, who are already parents of North, 4, and Saint, 18 months, also had to allegedly deposit $68,850 with the agency.

TMZ reports that the surrogate is required to follow typical pregnancy guidelines such as refraining from smoking, drinking, drugs, entering hot tubs, handling cat littler, applying hair die, eating raw fish and drinking more than one caffeinated beverage per day.

Kardashian has previously revealed that she plans to expand her family. “I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she said on a March episode of KUWTK. “I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t think it’s safe for me.”



Multiple friends and family members have offered to be Kim’s surrogate, including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.

Insiders told Us Weekly in March that the KKW Beauty founder was looking into safer options after learning it would be too high-risk for her to carry another child. “Having a kid would jeopardize Kim’s health incredibly,” a source told Us. “Doctors have told her no. … They’re open to surrogacy.”

