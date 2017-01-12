The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️ A photo posted by Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:01am PST

She's a beauty, y'all! Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlapman and her husband, Stephen Schlapman, have adopted a baby girl. The country singer, 47, announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 12.

"The New Year brought our family new love," the proud mom captioned the family snapshot. "We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace."

In the pic, the star is holding the newborn while the couple's eldest daughter, 9-year-old Daisy Pearl, is looking sweetly at her sibling.



According to The Tennessean, the couple welcomed Dolly through a domestic adoption on New Year's Eve, after Daisy asked Santa Claus for a new baby.

Kimberly and Stephen tied the knot in 2006. Her first husband, Steven Roads, died of a heart attack in 2005.

The two-time Grammy winner opened up about falling in love again during an interview with The Boot in February 2013.

"We had both been through similar losses. He hadn’t lost a mate, but he had lost a close friend, so we kind of bonded over that," she said at the time. "I had a lot of grief left, and he just took it and listened and accepted it and was so understanding and let me talk about my late husband all the time. We still talk about him a lot, and he’s totally fine with it. He says that that made me who he fell in love with, and he never minds if I bring anything from the past up, which is just really sweet."

