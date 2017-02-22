Baby on board! TLC's Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their first child together, the couple exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!



The pair, who wed in September 2014, share that their very big surprise came on a night filled with exciting news. On Saturday, January 7, Jeremy and Audrey attended a gender reveal bash for Jeremy's twin, Zach, and his wife, Tori, who learned they were expecting a boy. After returning home from the party, Audrey began feeling ill and took a pregnancy test — which was positive!

@dawn_photo

"I was so surprised," the Barre instructor, 25, tells Us of finding out she was pregnant. "It didn't hit me until I heard the heartbeat at our first doctor's appointment."

Jeremy says his parents, Matt and Amy (their divorce was finalized last May), were equally overwhelmed to hear they have a second grandchild on the way, arriving four months after their first one is due in May. "My dad teared up and my mom screamed," the 26-year-old photographer tells Us.

Peggy Sirota/TLC

Now in her second trimester, Audrey, who is due September 1, is craving sour treats (including what Jeremy calls "all the worst candy!") and having visions of a burgeoning brood. "We want at least four," she shares.

"We love the idea of a big family," adds Jeremy, who has two other siblings, Molly and Jacob, besides Zach (Audrey has a brother and a sister).

Until then, the Bend, Oregon, pair is just happy their little one can bond with a cousin who will be close in age. Jokes Audrey, "Zach wants his kid to boss ours around the same way Jeremy bossed Zach!"

