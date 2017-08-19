Josh Winsor

Getting ready for her new addition! Audrey Roloff celebrated her baby shower with family and friends on Friday, August 18, and spoke with Us Weekly about the exciting anticipation surrounding her first child with husband Jeremy Roloff.

The pair beamed as they posed with Jeremy’s mother, Amy, at the festivities. Audrey glowed while wearing an embroidered baby blue dress, while the papa-to-be dressed casually in a white shirt with dark shorts.

The Little People, Big World star, whose daughter is expected to arrive on September 1, revealed that although she and her hubby are anxious about the impending arrival, they are also enjoying these last few weeks alone together as much as they can. “I’d say we’re very excited, but there are definitely some nerves that come along with it!” Audrey exclusively told Us. “At this point, we’re just trying to relax and bring some calm back into our life. Jer has the house almost all wrapped up, so now we’re looking forward to spending these last few days just the the two of us.”

The mama-to-be, 25, shared that one of her favorite parts about pregnancy has been experiencing it with her doting husband. “You know, one of the best things about big milestones in life is being able to do them alongside your spouse,” she said. "Jeremy has been so patient with me during this process. I really couldn’t imagine doing it without him. I have full confidence that when I need something, or even just want a scoop of ice-cream, that he’ll be off the couch and getting it before I finish my sentence. I feel loved and am thankful for a husband like Jeremy.”

Speaking of sweets, when asked about any crazy pregnancy cravings, the reality star told Us, “I haven’t had very many, surprisingly. I craved sour candy in the beginning and have consistently craved sparkling drinks, but other than that no big cravings…which makes Jeremy’s life a little easier, given all his house projects!“

Audrey also revealed that her sister-in-law, Tori Roloff — who welcomed son Jackson with Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach, in May — has been helpful. “It’s been so fun being able to experience this season of life alongside Tori. She and Zach are always so willing to answer any question we may have, or have us over to hang with Jackson and talk. It’s been great and our sister bond is definitely strengthening through this process.”

Even though the couple have shared their life with viewers, don’t expect any cameras to capture the birth of their baby. Audrey confirmed that the couple plan to keep the birth of their daughter intimate, saying, “At this point I’m planning on it only being our midwife, Jeremy and our doula. We will have family and friends outside anxiously waiting, I’m sure!”

The TLC stars did brainstorm possible names during a recent episode of Little People, Big World but Audrey told Us that they still haven’t decided on one — yet. “We’ve got one name in mind that we really like, but haven’t fully committed on it yet! We’ll probably name her once we see her beautiful face!”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February that the pair was expecting. "I was so surprised," the Barre instructor told Us at the time of finding out she was pregnant. "It didn't hit me until I heard the heartbeat at our first doctor's appointment.”



Two months later, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. "We both wore pink because we had a hunch it was a girl…but now it's confirmed, we're having a daughter!" the couple told Us exclusively from their gender reveal party. "We are praying for her every day and can't wait to meet her! And also hoping she has our curls."

After their baby’s arrival, the duo plan to expand their family even more. "We want at least four,” Jeremy added, "We love the idea of a big family.”

