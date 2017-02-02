Mariah Carey and Beyoncé are twinning! The Elusive Chanteuse — who is mom of 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon — took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 1, to congratulate Beyoncé on her announcement that she is pregnant and expecting twins with husband Jay Z.



“Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I’m so happy for you both,” Carey commented on Beyoncé's record-breaking Instagram announcement. “Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins.”



As previously reported, Carey suffered a miscarriage following her April 2008 wedding to Cannon, 36, but never gave up on getting pregnant. When the Grammy winner conceived in 2010, her then-husband — whom she finalized her divorce from in November 2016 — told Us that seeing Carey's face when they learned she was pregnant "was priceless.”



"We definitely cried,” the America's Got Talent host told Us at the time. “We still cry all the time. It's an emotional journey."



The Mariah’s World star and the Destiny’s Child alum, 35, recently hung out in December backstage at Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You concert series in New York City. “I love you @beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight!” Mimi captioned a pic of the two superstars. “❤️😘🎤🙌🏽💋#merrychristmas.”



During a May 2016 interview on Watch What Happens Live, the “We Belong Together” songstress revealed that she is a huge fan of Queen Bey. "I love Beyoncé. She knows this, most people know that. I'm a fan, I love her, and we have fun together, like, she's a fun person, she's really cool," she told host Andy Cohen. "I would love to do a collaboration with her."



As the Beyhive and the rest of the world learned yesterday, the “Hold Up” singer revealed that she and her hip-hop star hubby, 47 — who are already parents of Blue Ivy, 5 — are expanding their family of three to five.



"We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned a stunning shot of herself, dressed in lingerie and a long veil, holding her baby bump on a bed of greenery and brightly colored flowers. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."



Aside from MC, a bevy of other celebrities — such as Rihanna, Zendaya, Rita Ora and Chrissy Teigen, among others — also sent well-wishes to Bey and Jay via social media. Take a look at their sweet sentiments below:



