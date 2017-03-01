#BFF4Lyfe. Meghan King Edmonds’ adorable teacup goldendoodle Girly Girl is besties with her baby daughter, Aspen. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has posted a bevy of sweet photos of the pals to her Instagram, most recently a precious snap of Girly Girl lying beside Aspen’s crib on Tuesday, February 28.
“Working on some K Hall stuff and keeping an eye on Aspen and I notice @therealgirlygirl holding down the fort!” Edmonds wrote alongside the adorable snap of her baby monitor, which showed her puppy keeping watch beside her daughter.
Meghan and her husband, Jim Edmonds, welcomed their first child together this past November. The couple recently celebrated Aspen’s 3-month birthday. “Look what my dream catcher caught! Happy 3 months, Baby Aspen!” the former Bravo star shared alongside a cute photo of Aspen lying on a blanket on Instagram on February 25.
In another cute snap shared to Girly Girl’s very own Instagram account, the teacup goldendoodle can be seen standing on Aspen’s play area. “Just gotta make sure all this stuff is safe for my baby sister! #girlygirldoingthings,” Meghan wrote on behalf of her puppy.
See more sweet snaps of Girly Girl below!
Add a Comment