#BFF4Lyfe. Meghan King Edmonds’ adorable teacup goldendoodle Girly Girl is besties with her baby daughter, Aspen. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has posted a bevy of sweet photos of the pals to her Instagram, most recently a precious snap of Girly Girl lying beside Aspen’s crib on Tuesday, February 28.

“Working on some K Hall stuff and keeping an eye on Aspen and I notice @therealgirlygirl holding down the fort!” Edmonds wrote alongside the adorable snap of her baby monitor, which showed her puppy keeping watch beside her daughter.

Meghan and her husband, Jim Edmonds, welcomed their first child together this past November. The couple recently celebrated Aspen’s 3-month birthday. “Look what my dream catcher caught! Happy 3 months, Baby Aspen!” the former Bravo star shared alongside a cute photo of Aspen lying on a blanket on Instagram on February 25.

In another cute snap shared to Girly Girl’s very own Instagram account, the teacup goldendoodle can be seen standing on Aspen’s play area. “Just gotta make sure all this stuff is safe for my baby sister! #girlygirldoingthings,” Meghan wrote on behalf of her puppy.

Just gotta make sure all this stuff is safe for my baby sister! #girlygirldoingthings A post shared by Girly Girl (@therealgirlygirl) on Sep 29, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

Lickin'...Or lakin'! #girlygirldoingthings A post shared by Girly Girl (@therealgirlygirl) on Jul 23, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT

When you're pushing 3 lbs a pine needle is a big stick and going down a step is like jumping off a cliff #brave #girlygirldoingthings A post shared by Girly Girl (@therealgirlygirl) on Jul 27, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT

Pink is my color 💗 and I love my new friend @jenny_frazier for my comfy cozy robe! girlygirlsoingthings A post shared by Girly Girl (@therealgirlygirl) on Aug 24, 2016 at 8:08am PDT