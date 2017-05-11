Courtesy Mia Tyler/Instagram

A rock 'n' roll name! Mia Tyler and her boyfriend, Dan Halen, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Wednesday, May 10. The proud new mom shared the first photos of her son via Instagram. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

Best day of my whole entire life. I'm so grateful for my family and my lover for being here & being so supportive. And to the friends and family that came to welcome our new lil wolf cub Ax into the pack. A post shared by Mia Tyler (@miatyler) on May 10, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

"The love of my life has finally arrived and I am now complete. No words can explain how I am feeling. Just pure unfiltered love. My son, Axton born May 10th at 5:45 am," the model, 38, captioned a photo of the pair in the hospital.

Courtesy Mia Tyler/Instagram

Courtesy Mia Tyler/Instagram

Axton is Steven Tyler's fourth grandchild. Mia's older sister, actress Liv Tyler, is mom of sons Milo, 12, Sailor, 2, and daughter Lula, 10 months.

Courtesy Mia Tyler/Instagram

The Aerosmith frontman, 69, met Axton moments after he arrived. "Best day of my whole entire life," Mia captioned a photo of the musician holding the newborn. "I'm so grateful for my family and my lover for being here & being so supportive. And to the friends and family that came to welcome our new lil wolf cub Ax into the pack."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!