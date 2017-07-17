BJ Stead calls his mom, Jimmi, “one of the smartest people I know,” but every time the musician visits his parents' house, he spends 75 percent of his time playing IT guy.

“I end up either fixing a laptop, a WiFi router or figuring out why the Bluetooth speaker won’t connect properly,” the guitarist for Ohio-based rock band Miss May I, tells Us Weekly exclusively.

My mom used the dominos app for the first time and forgot to get sauce and cheese. Dead pic.twitter.com/cAhd1ymMsg — bj stead (@whosrobertseed) July 7, 2017

So it should come as no surprise that things went terribly awry when Jimmi attempted to order a pizza from her phone. “My mom used the Domino’s app for the first time and forgot to get sauce and cheese. Dead,” Stead tweeted on July 7, along with a photo of the sad pepperoni pie.

The picture went viral with nearly 37,000 likes. Though Stead says he hasn’t heard from Domino's yet, the frozen pizza brand DiGiorno spotted an opportunity and tweeted: “Delete the app and DM us.” They later sent the Steads 10 coupons for 10 free DiGiorno pizzas and a snarky note that read, “The best part? They all have cheese and sauce.”

Meanwhile, the Domino's pie didn’t go to waste. “Our dog loved the pizza,” Stead tells Us, “but we were all too busy laughing at all of the Twitter responses to even considering tasting a slice!”

