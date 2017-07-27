Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Sometimes breast isn't best. A mother anonymously posted to the parenting Facebook group Santimommy to reveal she used breast milk in a batch of bake sale brownies — and people are freaking out.



“I didn’t have time to run to the store and didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition let’s be honest). And it wasn’t even that much,” the woman wrote in a post published earlier this month. “One of the other moms found out and are blowing it way out of proportion. Idk what to do! Any suggestions?:(“



More than 1,000 people commented on her conundrum.

“It’s like that one time I made lemonade with my urine because I ran out of water and didn’t feel like going to the store to get more. I only drink Perrier so they were getting, like, the best urine ever. I don’t know why everyone was so mad about it,” joked one person. Another chimed in: “Personally, I ran out of oil and decided to use vaccines, because, let’s be honest, some of those kids could use a little more herd immunity. What? Is that bad?”



Many were furious with the woman, including one commenter who dubbed her “Booby Crocker,” saying that the breast milk was not safe to eat.

“Honestly this is actually a damn near criminal offense! Breast milk, like blood or semen can carry diseases. Secretly feeding children that aren’t yours baked good with your bodily fluids in them is gross, shady and borderline psychotic,” another mom fumed.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, you should never feed your baby unscreened breast milk obtained by strangers or on the internet. Per the FDA, risks include exposure to infectious diseases, chemical contaminants such as illegal drugs, and to prescription drugs.

