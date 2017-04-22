A selfless act. Keri Young, the mom who carried her terminally ill baby to term so she could donate her organs, gave birth on Monday, April 17.



"We said hello and goodbye to our sweet Eva yesterday," Keri captioned a photo of herself, husband Royce Young and their young son, Harrison, on Instagram on Tuesday, April 18. "She was so perfect in her own little way. I'll be sharing more about her incredible story later."



Royce shared a touching black-and-white picture of himself cradling baby Eva on his Instagram account, writing, "We said hello and goodbye to our sweet Eva Grace yesterday. Eva Grace Young -- 4-17-17."



The Oklahoma City couple went viral in December 2016 when they announced on Facebook that they had been informed at their 19-week ultrasound that Eva had anencephaly, a birth defect in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and an incomplete skull, and would die shortly after birth. Keri and Royce decided not to terminate the pregnancy so that they could donate Eva's organs after she died.



"Eva will have life even though it will be short," Keri wrote at the time. "She'll donate anything she can and do more in her time on earth than I ever will. ... We're not hoping for a miracle. We know she will not live. But someone else is desperately hoping for a miracle. Their kidneys are failing them. Their liver has betrayed them. They deserve life, and they're probably praying for it. Eva can be their answer to it."

