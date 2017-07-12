Australian blogger Kyree Harvey has it all together — according to her Instagram account, at least.
“I get comments every day stating that my life is perfect,” Harvey tells Us Weekly exclusively. “‘Your house is so perfect,’ ‘You’re such a perfect wife,’ ‘Your daughter is perfect.’”
And from the pictures she shares with her 128,000 followers, it does appear that way: Harvey’s blue-eyed daughter Alaska Luxe, 7 months, has a wardrobe that could rival North West’s. Her husband is tall, handsome and seemingly always smiling. And her home looks like something out of a decorating magazine.
At first, the 29-year-old felt flattered by the response her pictures were receiving. “It was honestly a total ego boost,” she admits. But Harvey revealed the truth about her social media in Facebook post published on July 9.
“What you don’t see is that Mama and Papa had an argument about something small and petty an hour before. They refused to talk to each other in the car. But then made up because they both were wrong, even though she knows she’s always right,” Harvey wrote. “What you don’t see is that mama is super self conscious & never thinks she’s good enough. Even though she’s working super hard at learning self-love and learning to accept her flaws.”
Harvey went on to reveal she “struggles on the daily to juggle work life and Mama life,” and that her husband, Ben, works a job that requires him to travel constantly. “Don’t judge a ‘perfect’ photo from what you can CAN see,’” she wrote. “Don’t compare to others, just take each image for exactly what it is; a brief snap of a single moment in a long day, possibly styled, showing you something in a creative way. Social media shows you what we CHOOSE to show you.”
But don’t expect Harvey to start flooding her feed with snaps of crying babies and messy kitchens. “I come from a family that’s drenched in issues from drugs, mental illness and divorce,” she tells Us. “I just choose not to splash all the negative crap in my photos for people to sigh over. I’m passionate about making spaces look inspiring and magical. But I never want to trick people into thinking my life is perfect.”
