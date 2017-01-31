Credit: X. Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Happy times three! Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, have welcomed triplets, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

"The family is happy and healthy!" the rep tells Us.

Lasichanh, 36, gave birth earlier this month. No details on the babies' sex or names have been released.

Us confirmed back in September that Williams, 43, and Lasichanh were expanding their family. The model showed off her growing belly as the couple attended Chanel-hosted dinner in West Hollywood that month.

The Voice coach and Lasichanh dated for five years before they tied the knot in Miami in October 2013. Their newborns now join big brother Rocket, 8.

In July 2014, Williams gushed about fatherhood during an interview with ABC News. "My son teaches me. It's crazy, he teaches me [about video games and the latest gizmos and gadgets]," he said at the time.

"[We are] besties," he added to the Today show in August. A source previously told Us that Rocket is "adorable" and a "genius."

