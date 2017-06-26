Nine-month-old Zoe Tegan Solomon will have some amazing #TBT photos when she’s older. The baby and her dad, Sholom Ber Solomon, have soared to Internet stardom for their hilarious staged photos and coordinating costumes.

Since Sholom Ber, 36, began sharing photos on Instagram in October 2016, Zoe has dressed up as KFC takeout, a garden gnome and a potted plant. And it’s a true family affair: Sholom Ber comes up with the concepts and his wife, Carli, takes all the pictures!

Gnome is where the heart is 🌳👶🏼!! #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Sholom tells Us Weekly that his daughter is a good sport. “She’s really easy,” says the California-based Brit, who owns a vintage furniture store. “I make sure she’s had a good nap and a feed so she is ready for the shoot.”

License and registration please mam 🚓👮🏻‍♀️👶🏼!! #drivingwhiledelicious #fastandfurious7months #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on May 3, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Though the set-ups look elaborate, they take no more than 20 minutes, and Sholom Ber never spends more than $30 on an outfit. While most of the props come from Amazon or Party City, sometimes he scores a freebie. “The woman behind the counter at KFC could not understand why a man would walk in and ask for an empty bucket of chicken,” Sholom Ber tells Us. “She had to ask her manager for how to price it! That was an experience.”

Uh oh 😬💦!! #passthelaundrythen #airdrybaby #dadlife #instadad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:34am PST

In the KFC shot — Sholom Ber's personal favorite — he gnaws on a piece of chicken while Zoe, who is wearing a beaked hat, grins in the chain’s trademark red and white cardboard bucket. “When mum goes out to play . . . daddy gets take away,” he captioned the image. “fingerlickinggoodparenting. #babynomnom. #bachelornation #kfc #lifeofdad.”

Meanwhile back at home.....#poopscience #allday #dumpathon #dadwork #thehonestcompany #dreft A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

Sholom Ber has been taking quirky snaps for years, but only went viral after he began incorporating Zoe. “She definitely makes all the pictures a lot cuter . . . Without her I’m just a fat, chubby guy who likes to take silly pictures,” he told Caters. “The ideas for what me and Zoe will next is endless.”

"Me love to eat cookies, sometimes me eat whole, sometimes me chew it"🍪💙🎃!!! #wisewords #babynomnom #barefootcontessa #happyhalloween A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT

