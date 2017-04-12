Bonjour, beauties! Pink and her daughter, Willow, had an adorable movie date on Monday, April 10.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer, 37, shared a photo of the pair ahead of seeing Beauty and the Beast. "Mommy daughter movie dates #beautyandthebeast #disney #omgimsoexcitedthisisfinallyhappening," Pink captioned via Instagram.

In the pic, the musician is hugging her 5-year-old and rocking a new pink hair color.

Courtesy Pink/Instagram

Back in December, Pink and her husband, BMX rider Carey Hart, welcomed their second child together, son Jameson Moon. The following month, she called in to tell Ellen DeGeneres that her baby boy is "delicious," but it's been hard for Willow to adjust to life as an older sister.

"I literally put Jameson down when she walks in the room," Pink said on January 17. "She's a little weepy these days, so we're working it out."

To help with the change, Pink and Hart, 41, even threw Willow a 'Big Sister Party' at their home. They bought balloons and a yummy-looking chocolate cake to celebrate.



