Pink Posts Cooking Photo With Kids, Gets Mom-Shamed

Celebrity moms can’t do anything without being attacked. Case and point: Pink shared a photo of herself cooking with her kids and within minutes, the parenting police were out in full-force.

In the picture, posted to Instagram on Monday, July 16, the singer wears 7-month-old son Jameson in a carrier as she heats some veggies in a pan while daughter Willow, 6, watches from the counter.

While many followers praised the pop star for her ability to multitask, others were quick to scold her. “Cute photo but please don’t cook wearing the baby. I’ve read some really horrific stories about terrible accidents that have occurred doing this,” wrote one person, while another chimed in: “I babywear all the time except when I’m cooking hot meals. The better alternative, I suppose if you really must, would be wearing the baby on your back. Not directly facing the hot stove.”



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It’s not the first time Pink has been mom-shamed. When the Grammy winner announced she was pregnant with her second, she posted a photo of herself in her kitchen on Instagram. “When microwaving your decaf coffee becomes an excuse to sit on the floor and rest for a while . . .” she wrote in the caption in November 2016.

The unsolicited advice poured in. “Don’t use microwaves! Bad for u!” chided one person at the time. Added another: “Please don’t stand in front of microwave with baby belly.”

An amused Pink responded by tweeting a Scary Mommy article about mom-shaming and wrote, “Enjoy over a cup of coffee.” She followed up with another tweet calling herself a “mommy shamer shamer.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!