You Won’t Believe What Fell Out of This Mortified Mom’s Bag

Parenting blogger Mary Katherine Backstrom has had her share of embarrassing moments. “The exterminator once showed up when I was sitting in the backyard in my granny panties,” Backstrom tells Us Weekly. But the underwear story that has people talking is the one the mom of Benjamin, 3, and Holland, 18 months, shared to her Facebook page on August 15.

“I was tossing the last bag of groceries into my trunk, when a gentleman who looked EXACTLY like Liam Hemsworth jogged across the parking lot toward me,” wrote the 33-year-old, who lives in Fort Myers, Florida. “His dashing blue eyes met mine as he reached his hand out . . . ‘Hi, I believe you dropped this,’ he smiled.”

That’s when the Hemsworth lookalike handed Backstrom not a fallen earring or sippy cup . . . but a pair of poop-stained Paw Patrol briefs.

The post, which includes a photo of Backstrom holding up the “lost treasure,” has been liked nearly 3,000 times.



“My son was getting hungry and I was all out of tricks, so in order to finishing shopping in peace, I handed him my purse and told him he could play with it if he’d just be calm,” Backstrom tells Us. “Well, apparently there was a pair of underwear from a time he passed gas just a little too hard, and I gave him a pull-up and threw everything in the bag.”



If the handsome stranger was grossed out, he didn’t let on. “Liam was a perfect gentleman,” says Backstrom. “He handed me the dirty undies, gave a friendly little two finger salute and jogged back to his car, like athletic twenty-somethings tend to do.”

