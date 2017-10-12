Duchess Kate is a rock star for attending World Mental Health Day despite suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe and persistent form of morning sickness that occurs in just two percent of pregnancies.

The Tuesday, October 10, reception at Buckingham Palace marked Kate’s first official appearance since she and Prince William announced that they giving Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, a sibling. Though the pregnant 35-year-old mom looked stunning in $1,442 blue lace Temperely London dress, some criticized Kate’s bump after photos of her were posted to Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account.

“Is she pregnant?” wondered one person. Added another: “I can’t believe she’s prego, she looks too thin.” A third went as far as to call the Duchess of Cambridge “emaciated” and “severely malnourished.” Supporters quickly rushed to Kate’s defense. As one woman wrote: “People are horrible! I suffered from hyperemesis 5 times! I had big babies but did not show until really late.”



Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to a royal aide who spoke with Hello!, the “the Duchess’ condition is improving, but she is still suffering.”

And she has a strong support system. A spokesperson from Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s residence, Clarence House, previously told Us Weekly the couple is “delighted” over the baby news. And another insider at Kate’s residence Kensington Palace also revealed to Us that her sister, Pippa Middleton, has been “regularly” visiting.

Hyperemesis gravidarum afflicted Kate’s first two pregnancies and she spent three days in the hospital receiving treatment when she was pregnant with Prince George in 2012.

Kate is due to welcome her third child in the spring.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!