Proud mom-to-be. Serena Williams, who is pregnant and expecting her first child, penned a sweet note to her baby-to-be on Monday, April 24.

The tennis superstar, 35, posted about her pregnancy — and shared another pic of her growing belly — on her fiancé Alexis Ohanian's 34th birthday.

"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year," Williams wrote via Instagram. "But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. - Your Mommy."

Williams announced on April 19 that she and the Reddit cofounder were expecting their first child together. The couple, who got engaged in December 2016, recently went on a babymoon in Mexico following the news.

As previously reported, the four-time Olympic gold medalist is taking maternity leave from tennis. Her rep, Kelly Bush Novak, told Reuters that Williams will miss the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, but plans to return to the court next year.

