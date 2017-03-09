Alexei Hay/Fit Pregnancy and Baby

Another B! Pregnant Total Divas star Brie Bella opened up in a new interview about impending motherhood and revealed the unique name she and her husband, Daniel Bryan, plan on giving their little girl: Birdy Joe.

Chatting with Fit Pregnancy and Baby for its April cover story, Bella, 33, spoke about how she and her hubby, 35 — a retired WWE champ whose real name is Bryan Danielson — came up with the moniker.

Noam Galai/WireImage

"Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather — his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me," the expectant E! personality told the magazine. "Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names.”

Alexei Hay/Fit Pregnancy and Baby

The mom-to-be went on to say that picking a “B” name was a bit of a challenge, but once she and Bryan landed on the right one, they knew it was perfect for their first child. “I didn't realize how hard it was to find girl 'B' names,” she said. “But we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!"

Alexei Hay/Fit Pregnancy and Baby

During her cover shoot, the wrestler told E! News that there were several other names in the running. "We're between Branch, Birdy, Brayden, Brynn and Bridget," she shared. "My husband loves Branch. I was like, 'Well, eh, you know that can go two ways.' Someone told me, 'Just keep going to Starbucks and say your name is Branch and see how you feel when they say it out loud!'"

Bella (whose twin sister is fellow WWE star Nikki Bella) told Fit Pregnancy and Baby that her career in the ring has prepared her for childbirth. According to the brunette beauty, she plans on having a natural delivery.

"I'm preparing for a natural birth," Bella — who announced her pregnancy in October — told the publication. "I hope I can stick with that, but obviously I'm open to medical help if need be. You don't know what can happen. The baby could come early, or you could need an emergency C-section. So much of that scares me! But I know I can stand pain because of my career."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!