He’s so excited and just can’t hide it! Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Wednesday, March 22, to let fans know that he is looking forward to one very exciting milestone for his 4-month-old daughter, Dream.

“I can't wait to hear what my baby's voice sounds like,” tweeted the Arthur George sock designer, 30, who shares his little girl with Blac Chyna. “lol … I'm waiting.”

Kardashian’s sweet confession comes nearly a week after he celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday, March 17. To ring in his special day, the E! personality shared a touching Instagram photo of Dream decked out in St. Patrick’s Day gear, calling her “the best gift of all!!”

Though Kardashian and Dream’s mama, Chyna, 28, are currently living apart, the former stripper said in the April issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa that they are attending therapy sessions in order to patch up their rocky romance.

"I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," the Lashed Bar entrepreneur told the magazine for its latest cover story. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."

Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo 😊😊 I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much ‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Chyna added that Dream serves as major motivation for the volatile couple to make their relationship work.

This is my motivation. A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

"We're looking at the bigger picture," she told the publication. "We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she's taken care of. He's a wonderful dad. I think it's because he had such a great father," she added, referring to the late Robert Kardashian.

In the meantime, filming for season 2 of their E! reality series, Rob & Chyna, has been put on hold, as Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month. "It was hard for them to film season 1, and season 2 is not happening," a source told Us. "They can't even get through a day together — logistically they can't do it. They coparent Dream, but they don't spend time together with Dream."



