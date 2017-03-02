Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ..... she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

His No. 1 girl. Rob Kardashian penned a sweet note to his daughter, Dream, before her bedtime on Wednesday, March 1.

In the pic, the Arthur George sock designer, 29, is resting in bed with the adorable 3-month-old. She's smiling up at her famous dad and wearing a pink pajama onesie detailed with gold stars.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ..... she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy," he captioned the snapshot. "I literally can't get enough of this girl… I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy… about to miss her so much Love You baby Dream."

Hours earlier, Kardashian shared a pic of Dream sitting on the kitchen counter next to a pink smoothie. "Morning lol," he wrote. Rob was most likely getting ready to hand over Dream to her mom, Blac Chyna.

Morning lol A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Last month, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Chyna, 28, split once again. The pair previously took a brief break around the Christmas holiday.

"Rob thinks it's the right decision. Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won't end well," a source told Us. "[It's the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities."

Kardashian and the Lashed Bar owner got engaged last April, two months after they began dating. They welcomed Dream in November. (Chyna is also mom of son King, 4, with ex Tyga. The rapper has been dating Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner since 2014.)

Kardashian and Chyna haven't mentioned each other on social media since the split. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian posted a cute Snapchat pic of her younger brother, Dream and mom Kris Jenner spending quality family time together.



