A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Oct 7, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

Getting ready! Robin Thicke's pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary, showed off her bare baby bump in a selfie on Saturday, October 7.

"Already so in love with you," she wrote.

In the pic, the 22-year-old model cradles her stomach as she wears a black bikini.

YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

Geary announced in August that she was expecting her first child with Thicke, 40. "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" she captioned a pic of the sonogram at the time. "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" (Thicke's famous dad, Alan Thicke, died at age 69 in December 2016.)

The couple went public with their relationship at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015.

The "Blurred Lines" singer began dating Geary shortly after his ex-wife Paula Patton filed for divorce in October 2014. The exes are parents of 6-year-old son, Julian.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!