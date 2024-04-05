Many actresses have stepped back from Hollywood after having children for long stints — or even for good. While the reasons vary, many women have criticized the film industry for not being open to working mothers.

Megan Fox said Hollywood could be “unforgiving” for people with kids, specifically mothers, during a 2021 interview with ET Canada.

“Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms,” she said at the time. “As an actor, it’s just very unforgiving because you can’t be on camera once you’re past a certain stage of pregnancy. Once you have the baby it’s like, ‘OK, well, you’re going to have to leave to nurse every two hours and that costs us money and insurance.’”

Fox took a years-long hiatus from Hollywood after giving birth to her and ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s three children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, in 2012, 2014 and 2016, respectively.

For women who plan to continue working, Fox admitted there is a “pressure” to return to work as soon as possible.

“There is that thing in this industry of like ‘Are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?’ There’s this weird pressure which also then creates guilt,” she said. “You go to work too soon to satisfy those people.”

