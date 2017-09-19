Rosie O'Donnell's estranged daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Alliegro.

"It's very exciting and I'm looking forward to it," Chelsea, 20, confirmed in an interview with the Daily Mail published on Tuesday, September 19. "But Rosie will not be in my child's life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest."

Chelsea, who was adopted by O'Donnell as a baby, is nine weeks pregnant and due in early May 2018. "I really don't care if I have a boy or a girl, I'm just hoping for a healthy baby," she told the outlet. "Nick would really like a boy. But as far as I am concerned, so long as it's healthy, that's what matters."



The Texas resident told the Daily Mail that she will consider her estranged mother's first wife, Kelli Carpenter, and Nick's mother as the child's grandmothers.

Chelsea also opened up about the loss of O'Donnell's second wife, Michelle Rounds, who was found dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 46 on September 11. "I heard about it from my mother Kelli, she texted me," Chelsea told the British newspaper. "She told me that Michelle had committed suicide and she wanted me to know before I found out any other way. I was shocked. It was very sad to hear about her death."

Chelsea and the former View host have had a strained relationship for years. In August 2015, O'Donnell tweeted that her then-17-year-old daughter had run away from their home in Nyack, New York. She was located nearly two weeks later in New Jersey with a man she had met through the dating app Tinder. Soon after turning 18, Chelsea moved in with her birth mother in Wisconsin.



O'Donnell and Carpenter, 50, are also the parents of Parker, 22, Blake, 17, and Vivienne, 14.

