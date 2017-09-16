Serena Williams revealed her post-baby weight loss on Saturday, September 16, just two weeks after giving birth to daughter Alexis.

The tennis champ, 35, shared a mirror selfie on Snapchat that showed her wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes. “Back in my jean shorts 2 weeks …” she captioned the impressive pic.

Serena Williams/Snapchat

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Wimbledon champ and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first child, a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1.

Williams shared the first photo of her daughter on Instagram, revealing that they’d spent six days in the hospital. “We had a lot of complications but look who we got!” she said in an Instagram video. “We got a baby girl.”

On Friday, September 15, the new mom posted a photo of the newborn on the baby’s new Instagram account that showed her wearing a blue and pink onesie embroidered with the words “Smart and Strong like my Mama.” Little Alexis is pictured sleeping with one hand raised above her head and Williams jokingly captioned the pic “Biceps.”

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

The 23-time Grand Slam champ accidentally announced her pregnancy in a Snapchat photo on April 19, later admitting that she’d pressed “the wrong button” when she posted the pic of her baby bump.

The former Olympian posed naked for the August issue of Vanity Fair and in an interview with the magazine revealed that she’d found out she was expecting just before she won the Australian Open in January.



“I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble,” she told Vanity Fair. “Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”

