Sarah Stage, who has made headlines for having a six-pack while pregnant, has welcomed her second child.

The California model and her husband, Kris Jason, named their baby boy Logan Alexander. He weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

"Sarah, husband Kris and baby Logan are resting. Sarah delivered Logan this afternoon and is resting with new baby per the doctor's orders," her rep told Us Weekly on Monday, October 16. "Her toddler James is with family, has met his baby brother and the family is very excited. Sarah and family thanks everyone for their overwhelming amount of support, and promises everyone will get to see baby Logan soon.”

Stage and Jason are already parents of son James Hunter, 2. One day before going into labor, Stage showed off her bare baby bump while dressed in Calvin Klein underwear. "#39weeks," she captioned the Instagram selfie.

Stage has documented her growing belly throughout her entire second pregnancy. In July, she slammed Photoshop accusations in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. "It gets exhausting but I'm determined to stay positive. I have so many amazing comments and 99 percent of them are always encouraging and supportive," she said at the time.

In August, her rep added to Us: "Sarah would never Photoshop any photo. She shares her images with her audience to embrace all different body types and her pregnancy. She's been shamed through both pregnancies. She's trying to put her journey out there to encourage others."

