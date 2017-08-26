Speaking the truth. Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to her son, Lorenzo, who turned 5 on Saturday, August 26.

Sharing a throwback photo of Lorenzo that showed him as a baby and one of him now, the MTV personality, 29, wrote, “OMG. Happy 5th birthday to my son who changed my life for the better. You are my world and I’m so proud to be your mommy.”

“I remember when I first laid eyes on you and knew I would protect you with all of my being until the day I die,” she continued. “Im writing this he's gonna read this and say ‘thanks ma’ HAPPY BIRTHDAY LORENZO! Stop growing and freaking me out!”

The former cheerleader shares Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna, 2, with her husband of almost three years, Jionni LaValle.

Snooki, who reunited with her Jersey Shore castmates for E!’s Reunion Road Trip earlier this month, has spoken in the past about how motherhood changed her, making her settle down and give up her hard-partying ways (well, most of the time, anyway).

“Everything came so natural to me once I became a mom,” the Snooki & JWoww star told Entertainment Tonight in 2013. “I feel more mature now. I'm more responsible, I'm a good mom ... yet I still know how to have fun when I want to!



Snooki told Extra earlier this week that she and her Jersey Shore costars — Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — would love to shoot a full season of their beloved reality show, which ended in 2012 after three years.

“We want to do reunion, a full season of it,” she told Extra on Tuesday, August 22. “And I feel the fans want it too.”



Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this week that Snooki and JWoww are reuniting for a spin-off on VH1 alongside Mob Wives’ Drita D'Avanzo and other celebs.

