Cameran Eubanks hasn’t even give birth and she’s feeling the pressure to breast-feed. But rather than seethe in silence, the pregnant Southern Charm star, who is due later this fall, took to Instagram with what she called a “PSA.”

“Ya’ll are about to drive me to drink,” Eubanks began in the video post published earlier in September. “If I get one more message asking me if I plan on breast-feeding my child, I’m going to delete my Instagram account forever.”

PSA. A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Eubanks revealed in her thick Southern drawl that “of course” she plans to nurse her child. “If it doesn’t work, I will then pump. And if the pumping doesn’t work then I will happily stick a bottle of formula in my baby’s mouth and she will turn out fine,” the 33-year-old Bravo personality quipped. “If the formula doesn’t work then I will go to Chik-Fil-A and get a No. 3 value sized, put that in a blender and spoon feed her. And I’m fairly certain she’s going to like that ‘cause it’s the only thing she’s been eating for the past nine months anyway.”



The South Carolina-based mom-to-be struck a chord with many women. “How do I like this x927829. YAS and YAS and YAS,” wrote one person. Added another: “Thank you! Sooo much pressure on mommies these days and breastfeeding is freaking hard! No one's business! 👍🏻💪🏻😊”

I am a Goddess. Creator of Life. I nourish my womb with the fruits of our Mother Earth. 💫 A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Eubanks announced in April that she’s expecting her first child with her anesthesiologist husband, David Wimberly, who does not appear on the reality show.

Eubanks has been chronicling her pregnancy on social media with snarky pictures and musings. On September 7, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself balancing a pint of Ben & Jerry’s AmeriCone Dream ice cream on her bump. The caption read: “I am a Goddess. Creator of Life. I nourish my womb with the fruits of our Mother Earth.”

