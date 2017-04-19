Survivor and Big Brother alum Caleb Reynolds tells Us Weekly that he and his wife, Ashley Jay, are “super excited” to be expecting their first child together.



The couple, who wed in May 2016, first announced the pregnancy on Twitter on Saturday, April 15, by sharing a pic with Jay’s 6-year-old daughter, Kylie, touching her mom’s baby bump. “#beastmodedaddy we are having a baby!!!!!” Reynolds, 29, captioned the pic.

The Army veteran tells Us that he can’t wait to welcome the little one after becoming a stepdad to Kylie. "I’m pushing 30, and this is one of the most amazing things ever. Being raised with high morals and standards, like waiting until marriage, Ashley and I feel like we just did everything right. It was really exciting to tell my family, especially my mom, who will be a grandma soon!” he says. "I’m just super stoked to have a child of my own and feel so blessed. When it happens, you just think about all the other moms and dads out there that try for years and years, and again, we’re just so blessed. God is so good to us, and we’re just praying for a healthy baby.”

Reynolds recalls that when they told Kylie she was going to be a big sister, she started jumping and screaming in excitement. “There’s going to be a big age gap, but that’ll be great for us since she can help. We know she’ll want to hold the baby and feed them the bottle. Today when we picked her up from school**, she told us she told all of her friends and teachers,” he tells Us. "For the past six years, she was alone, and the fact that she gets a sibling is so exciting for her. She’ll have someone to play with and grow up with, and she knows that’s a big deal. I had three brothers growing up, and I have no idea what I would have done if I was alone. She’s already thinking of baby names and trying to take control of the entire situation."

Jay adds that she’s feeling pretty good so far in the pregnancy. "Right now my energy is high, excitement is high and I had no adverse side effects. I’m super stoked to go down this new path with Caleb,” she tells Us. "We’re bringing a child into this world in a strong and healthy marriage, which is a whole new level of security for me."

Reynolds tells Us their family is looking forward to meeting the little one, too. "We have an amazing stronghold on both sides of the family and everyone is just so happy,” the reality TV personality says. "We get to hear the heartbeat soon and I’m so ready for this journey!"

Survivor airs on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

