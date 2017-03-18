Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pregnant Christian Serratos debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet in L.A. on Friday, March 17.

The 26-year-old, who plays Rosita Espinoza on The Walking Dead, was glowing as she posed for photographers in an off-the-shoulder black lace dress by Alexander McQueen at the PaleyFest event for her hit AMC show.

The Twilight alum confirmed to E! earlier this month that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of three years, David Boyd, the lead singer with the New Politics.

As Walking Dead fans know, Serratos' character is fearless and the actress talked about Rosita's take-no-prisoners attitude during a Q&A panel at PaleyFest on Friday.

"I'm learning from her," the mom to be said when asked how much she is like Rosita. "I think she has really great things to teach me. She’s remarkably brave, and we're seeing that this season. All these people, we consider our family. You watch them on TV and you bring them into your home. So watching them go through something traumatic is terrible, but she experienced that trauma and we’re seeing the repercussions of that. And what I love about the show is that no two people can experience trauma the same way."

"She's a little shark," Serratos continued. "And I love that about her. I love seeing her become vulnerable when she does. She's still true and honest to who she is, which is a little rough around the edges. It's not always pretty, but that's reality. And that's her humanity is that she's not perfect."

