Twice as nice! Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Gregory Akins, will soon be a family of four, his rep confirms to Us Weekly. The country superstar revealed on Wednesday, February 15, that the couple are expecting their first child — and are also adopting a second baby.

"We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa!" Rhett, 26, captioned an Instagram pic of the parents-to-be holding up gold balloons that spelled out the word "Baby."

He added: "Safe to say life is about to get crazy!"

Akins reposted the snapshot. "OH BABY! actually...BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too," she captioned via Instagram. "#adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017."

Last week, Akins shared that she was jet-lagged from the African continent and posted a photo with children from Uganda. "in LA today, but my heart is always nine thousand miles away with these sweeties #147uganda," she wrote via Instagram on February 11.



Rhett and Akins have known each other since they were first graders in Valdosta, Georgia. They briefly dated when they were 15 and reconciled a few years later.

"I almost married someone else, and she did too," Rhett told CBS This Morning last year. "Her dad called me and said, 'If you don't come over here tonight and tell Lauren how you feel about her, then I'm going to tell her how you feel about her. … We kissed, and that was it. We dated for probably six months, and we got engaged." The couple went on to tie the knot in October 2012.



