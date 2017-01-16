Not long now! Tori Spelling only has a few weeks to go until she welcomes baby no. 5, and she’s proudly displaying her growing bump on Instagram.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star, 43, posted a snap of herself to social media on Sunday, January 15, wearing a skin tight dress, that showed off her burgeoning belly.



“Just a #pregger doing a wardrobe fitting,” she caption the mirror selfie. “Got Bump? Show it off! #bumpproud #thirdtrimester #almostthere #wearyourbumpproudly.”



Over the holidays Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott, 50, revealed they were having a baby boy.



The couple, who got married in 2006, announced the sex of their fifth child with a big reveal alongside their four other children, Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and Finn, 4 - Dermott also has a son, Jack, 18, with his ex-wife.



To celebrate they then decorated their festive tree with blue ornaments and garlands.



Spelling announced she was pregnant again in October, six months after McDermott proposed for the third time in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.



At the time Spelling spoke to Us Weekly about the proposal, saying: “This is a rebirth. "We've gone through our ups and downs, but we wouldn't have changed a moment of it."



