Donna's back to diaper duty! Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have welcomed their fifth child together. Their baby boy, Beau Dean McDermott, arrived on Thursday, March 2, People reports.



Spelling also took to social media to announce the happy news, tweeting: "We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott."

Spelling's rep confirmed to Us in October that the couple were expanding their family. They are already parents of Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4. The pair announced in December that they were having another son.



In January, Spelling, 43, showed off her growing baby bump in a selfie. "#bumpproud Can't wait to meet you little man... my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5," she captioned an Instagram pic at the time.



#bumpproud Can't wait to meet you little man... my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5 A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

"I feel the most comfortable, confident, natural, and beautiful when I am pregnant.," she added in an Instagram post on February 28. "The pregnant body is such a gift!"

Prior to giving birth, Spelling and McDermott, 50, added another member to their family — a pet pig named Nutmeg.



The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and McDermott tied the knot in 2006. They've had their ups and downs (Us Weekly broke the news that McDermott had an affair in 2013), but the pair are committed to making their marriage work. "Life is good. We had to deconstruct our relationship. We really did, and I feel like we're kind of turning monogamy on its head, flipping it and being like, 'Well…through some fighting we've been told what life should be, what marriage should be,'" Spelling said on the Today show in March 2016. "I wanted the fairy tale… I was like, 'You know what? I love this man. I'm going to make this work.'"

