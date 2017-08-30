Dawn Piebenga

Audrey Roloff is ready to pop — and so is her hospital bag! The 39 weeks pregnant Little People, Big World star shared a laundry list of all the items she’s taking with her to the delivery room in a blog post published on Monday, August 28.

It should come as no surprise that Roloff, an essential oils-enthusiast, packed nine different lotions and potions. In her arsenal: jasmine to speed up contractions, fennel to boost her breast milk supply and lavender which is known to have a calming effect. Roloff wrote that she also blended a room spray with “frankincense, lavender, gentle baby, witch hazel and water.”

The 25-year-old, who’s expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Roloff, turned to family and friends for non-oil related recommendations. Some of the items that made the cut include granny panties, a Spotify playlist and music speakers, Scripture affirmations, a nursing gown and ChapStick (during labor lips tend to become very dry due to all the mouth breathing).

Audrey, who is due to welcome her baby girl on August 31, is savoring time with Jeremy before they become a party of three. “People are constantly asking me, ‘Are you so ready to get that baby out of you?!’” she wrote. “And as excited as I am to meet her, I’m also trying to cherish our final days ‘just us’ before the baby girl rocks our world.”

Earlier in August, Audrey gushed that one of her favorite parts about pregnancy has been experiencing it with her husband. “Jeremy has been so patient with me during the process,” she told Us Weekly. “I have full confidence that when I need something or even just want a scoop of ice cream, that he’ll be off the couch and getting it before I finish my sentence.”

