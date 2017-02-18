Surprise! Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, have welcomed a third child together.

"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen," the actress announced on Instagram on Saturday, February 18. "We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

The couple were spotted leaving Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Monday, February 13, with their newborn child.

The Avatar actress, 38, and Italian artist, 37, are already the parents of twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, whom they welcomed in November 2014.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress was candid about the struggles of becoming a first-time parent after she welcomed her adorable sons. While chatting with Us in September 2015, she shared that “everything” still hurts and “feels uncomfortable” months after giving birth.

“You have to remind yourself that everything takes time. I feel bad for those women who are desperate and want to bounce back three months after having a baby,” Saldana told Us of her realistic goals at the time. “It's more like, ‘Breastfeed! Stay home! Sleep! Your kid is only 3 months old, what are you going to the gym for? Catch up on f--king reruns of some sort!’ I definitely took a break and trusted that my body was going to bounce back when it was ready. I never wanted to push myself.”

Saldana and Perego tied the knot in June 2013.

Congrats to the happy couple!

