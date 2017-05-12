Kevin Hart on How Cash Games Keep Him Out of Trouble

Game time! Kevin Hart spoke with Us Weekly about his new role as global ambassador for PokerStars and how cash games have kept him out of trouble.



"It keeps me from doing stupid things,” the Central Intelligence actor, 37, told Us. "I'm not a partier. I'm married, I have kids now, so this is something my wife — she's OK with it.”



PokerStars/Neil Stoddart

"She knows where I am. I can sit there and I'm out of trouble. It's been a hobby for quite some time and I think now, seeing the game and understanding the game at this level, it's just been a different piece of added fun," he says. "To rub elbows with these guys I sit at the table with, the quote-unquote 'pros', for me has been a bonus. I say 'quote-unquote' because I'm mixing it up. I made it to day two, that's a big deal for me. Technically, in my mind I won. Something I've been doing probably about 10 years.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hart added, “I play poker and I do it with friends. I do it with my family. I do it with my wife's girlfriends just to have fun. I do it and I'm silly with my kids when we play."

As far as what the pros think of him, Fatima Moreira de Melo told Us, “I actually met Kevin Hart in the Bahamas already, he was there as well [for a PokerStars tournament.] " I walked up to him yesterday here in Monte Carlo, expecting him to not remember me at all, and he said, 'Hey, I recognize you!' His big edge is that he will make people unfocused with all the jokes! No, but I think that bringing people to the game is important, and that’s what he intends to do.”



