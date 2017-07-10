Everything’s A-OK! Chris Evans had the internet in a frenzy, with upset fans believing that his newly adopted dog, Dodger, had died.

The Captain America actor, 36, tweeted out a pic himself snuggling with his pet pooch — whose eyes are closed and looked like he could be dead — on Saturday, July 8, and captioned the post: “Really missing this guy right now.”

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

“This has just melted my entire heart and I am now a puddle on the floor,” one devastated follower commented.

“We had to put our dog to sleep last week. It sucks!” shared another.

The outpouring messages of condolences and support from fans on social media led the Avengers actor to clarify his post hours later: “To be clear, he's alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months,” he wrote.

Evans is currently on location filming Avengers: Infinity War.

Followers, including actor Seth Rogen were quick to react to Evans’ clarification.



“F--k dude I was like crying,” Rogan tweeted on July 8.

Evans met and adopted Dodger last year while filming a scene in an animal shelter for his movie Gifted.

