Tiësto, Zedd and Kaskade, along with the Hakkasan Group, are banding together to host a benefit concert in support of victims of the Las Vegas massacre and their families. A gunman fired upon thousands of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on October 1, killing 58 and injuring about 500 more.

The international hospitality company, who announced the benefit concert will take place on November 7 at OMNIA nightclub located inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, has also confirmed that Steve Aoki, Lil Jon and NGHTMRE will perform.

Hakkasan Group CEO Nick McCabe opened up about his company’s pledge to help those who have been affected. “We are all still feeling shock and sadness following last week’s attack, and of course the victims, their families and all of those impacted are at the forefront of our thoughts,” he said in press release. “With this event we hope that our company, partners and friends can not only give back to the community, but also show that we’re united, and stand together in the face of this tragedy.

Echoing McCabe’s sentiments, Tiësto, who has donated $200,000 to victims of the shooting said: “Las Vegas has become like a home to me. It’s an incredible city filled with great people and after last week’s tragedy, I immediately wanted to help in supporting the victims, their families, and the amazing first responders. In addition to direct donations that I have pledged, it was also extremely important to me that I perform to raise as much as possible."

General admission tickets start at $30, with all proceeds going to the Las Vegas Victims Fund with the help of Direct Impact Fund, a non-profit organization that does not impose an administrative fee for facilitating the donations.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit the OMNIA club’s website. http://omniaclubs.com/las-vegas/las-vegas-victims-benefit-concert

