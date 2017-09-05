Aaron Carter Involved in ‘Severe’ Car Accident

Aaron Carter is thankful to be alive after getting into a car accident on Tuesday, September 5.

The 29-year-old revealed on Twitter that he was involved in a crash. “Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4,” he tweeted. “TBH this s--t hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f--ked up.”

He went on to say that it was a “severe” situation. “I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I’ve ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today,” he tweeted, adding a crying face emoji .

Carter clarified that everyone is doing OK after the accident though. “Everything is fine,” he wrote. “Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I’m just happy both of us were ok.”

He also responded to a concerned fan, writing, “All of my airbags went off and I’m cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we’re good.”

The singer has been through a lot this summer. He was arrested in Georgia in July on charges of driving under the influence and marijuana possession. Afterward, his older brother Nick Carter publicly reached out to offer help. Aaron responded by slamming his brother. “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he tweeted at the time. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down.”



A few weeks later, the “Aaron’s Party” crooner split from his girlfriend Madison Parker just a few hours after Aaron came out as bisexual in an emotional post. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the musician is better off now that he’s out of the relationship.



“Madison was not a good influence on Aaron,” the insider told Us, adding that “Madison really was not supportive of Aaron’s sexuality and didn’t understand it."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.