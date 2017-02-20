Aaron Carter visits SiriusXM Studios on January 30, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

A day after he was reportedly attacked on stage during a concert in Bradley, Illinois, for an alleged racial comment, Aaron Carter took to Twitter to try to defend himself.

"See for yourself. Y'all ain't gonna paint a picture about me that's not true ANYMORE," the 29-year-old singer wrote on Sunday, February 19, while discussing the incident with fans. "EVERYONE tries regardless the topic or subject."



Carter then slammed racism claims by writing that he has a "100% Mexican manager and she is basically my adopted mom. And my ex girlfriend Myra [is a] 3rd generation Mexican. I also learned Spanish so I could speak with her parents who weren't fluent in English."

"Showing humility is one of the strongest tools people have & they don't even realize it," the former child star continued. "Trying to stay focused on my music and the good stuff happening although there are things that needed to be addressed. Stand Up For Yourself."

Carter's tweets came two days after he was hospitalized following a brawl on stage at his concert at the Looney Bin dive bar in Bradley, Illinois. The altercation began when a member of opening act ILL State "was goofing, grabbing people's cellphones and shooting video as Aaron tried to perform," TMZ reported on Saturday, February 18.

According to the site, the "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" singer asked security to remove the musician, who is Hispanic, and shouted, "Bye, Felipe," a play on the "Bye, Felicia" meme. Carter later confirmed on Twitter that he did utter the phrase. The man was removed from the bar but returned shortly after and allegedly attacked Carter on stage.

Carter's rep told Entertainment Tonight, "No racial slur was used by Aaron Carter. His response to his attacker was a pop culture slang phrase equivalent to the phrase 'Bye, Felicia,' also found in the urban dictionary. As a result, Aaron was punched twice in the head and left bloody, so he was taken to the hospital for observation."

The next morning, Carter was released from the hospital. "Everything is good for right now, police are investigating," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm still standing. Just checked out the hospital. ... My face is still pretty though and untouched."

